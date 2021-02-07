Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 683 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $257.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.87. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

