Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

