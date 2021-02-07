Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.