Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,220.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

