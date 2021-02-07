Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

