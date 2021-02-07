Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NYSE STT opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

