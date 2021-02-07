HashBX (HBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $716,631.96 and approximately $117.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.47 or 0.01147065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.17 or 0.06354434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023363 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.