Haven Protocol Price Up 19% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00012536 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.82 million and approximately $522,828.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,994.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,611.93 or 0.04133756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00388652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.74 or 0.01143083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.00470077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00386500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00237657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,486,080 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

