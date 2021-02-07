Head-To-Head Comparison: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hudbay Minerals pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.32 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -32.79 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudbay Minerals and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 3 6 0 2.50 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Hudbay Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

