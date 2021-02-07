Head-To-Head Contrast: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -215.93% -4.10% -3.99% Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Rafael.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 93.65 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.43 $46.75 million $2.46 7.01

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value beats Rafael on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

