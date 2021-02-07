Head-To-Head Review: American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.62%. Given Genetron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% Genetron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Genetron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.82 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Genetron $45.68 million 52.85 -$95.47 million N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Summary

Genetron beats American Shared Hospital Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

