Head-To-Head Review: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) versus Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -312.35% -103.56% -55.24% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.36%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Nutriband.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 16.37 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -1.19 Nutriband $370,000.00 338.05 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -54.03

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutriband beats ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.