HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthStream.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.97.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.
