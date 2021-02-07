HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthStream.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

