Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $163.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.30 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $166.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $671.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $705.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $690.15 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $706.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

