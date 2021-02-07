Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.17 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $659.81 million and approximately $56.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00328664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002113 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011140 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,815,201 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

