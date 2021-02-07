HEIDI Market Capitalization Tops $2,304.41 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $2,304.41 and approximately $20.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

