Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE opened at $229.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

