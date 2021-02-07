Hellenic Coin Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $94.68 million and $337,058.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00388999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

