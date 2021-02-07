Helpico (HELP) Achieves Market Cap of $829.40

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 106.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 54% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $829.40 and $4.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00186199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232133 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

Helpico can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

