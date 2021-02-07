Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE HRI opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $3,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

