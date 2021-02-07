HEROcoin Trading 11% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $837,757.14 and approximately $7,828.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

