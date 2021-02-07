HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.55 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 38% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $5.55 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011775 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

