HEX Price Up 38% Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. HEX has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $5.55 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011775 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

