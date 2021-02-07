Hive Trading Up 10.4% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Hive has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $62.70 million and $4.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000233 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 128.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,517,853 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

