HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report sales of $201.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $202.90 million. HMS reported sales of $163.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $680.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in HMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HMS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in HMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.