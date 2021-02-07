HOLD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,658.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, HOLD has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $4,658.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.