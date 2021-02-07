Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 6.62% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $60,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.