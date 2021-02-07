Holo Price Hits $0.0008 (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Holo has a market cap of $133.54 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.01141560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06291150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,636,476,689 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.