Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.