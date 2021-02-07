HOMIHELP (HOMI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,666.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005203 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $46,666.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00180547 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00232505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00074222 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

