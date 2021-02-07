HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $27,415.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00005104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00231759 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073214 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

