Honest Trading 130.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 123.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 130.5% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $437,541.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00176241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00062670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063174 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00230725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00072798 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

