Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71.

