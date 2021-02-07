Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after buying an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,512,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.