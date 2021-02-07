Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,689 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

