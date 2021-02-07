Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $34.94 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $375.12 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $34.94 or 0.00090573 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00240873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,736,812 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

