Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

