Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $76,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 31.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $379.30 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.