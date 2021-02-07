Humaniq Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $59,636.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.01 or 0.06212112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

