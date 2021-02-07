Humanscape Hits Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $59,491.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

