HUNT (HUNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00180547 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00232505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00074222 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

