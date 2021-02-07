HUNT (HUNT) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $9.96 million and $1.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00231759 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073214 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.