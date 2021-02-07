Huobi BTC Price Tops $39,474.73 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $39,474.73 or 1.02788845 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $189.88 million and approximately $267,053.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.