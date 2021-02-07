Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00022863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $442.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01245463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06639327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

