Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,057.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $201,556.49 and approximately $11,057.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00241986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00086279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

