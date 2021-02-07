Hush (HUSH) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Hush has a market capitalization of $201,556.49 and $11,057.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00241986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00086279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

