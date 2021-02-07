Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $9,673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $6,452,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

