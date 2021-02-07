Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $374,820.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.01138022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.14 or 0.06431929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017047 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.