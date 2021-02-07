Hydro Protocol Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $305,533.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01237075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.05 or 0.06217767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022695 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

