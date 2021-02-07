Hyper Speed Network (HSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $97,120.56 and $36.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

Hyper Speed Network (CRYPTO:HSN) is a coin. Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hyper Speed Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019 . Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

